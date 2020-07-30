Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 105 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reports 105 new COVID19 cases . 59 quarantine cases, 46 local contact cases.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

