Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 52 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs. Total positive cases in the capital reached at 1182, total active cases 646.

2 constables of Commissionerate Police test positive for COVID19 . The two hailing from Kendrapara & Ganjam were in isolation after returning from leave. They have been shifted to COVID hospital, informs Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi .

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

