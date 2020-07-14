Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 51 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 51 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Total cases in the city reached at 769. Total active cases in the city 397.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance informed BMC.

