Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 505 new COIVD19 Cases. As per BMC, 505 new COVID-19 positive cases in 33 wards of the BMC area, while 345 persons have also recovered and two persons have lost lives due to Novel Coronavirus infection. So far a total of 9506 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3693 are active cases while 5764 persons have recovered and 40 have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 29th Aug 2020(till 9am). The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/4zCAhWUYA0 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 29, 2020

