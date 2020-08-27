Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 386 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours

10

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 386 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours. 183 cases from Quarantine centre and Local contacts 203.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance says BMC.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR