Bhubaneswar: Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reported 332 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 332 new COVID-19 positive cases, 173 are Quarantine Cases. While 172 positive cases are linked with earlier positive cases, only one case has a travel history to Jammu & Kashmir. Besides, 159 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 163 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus. Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance, the BMC said. The civic body also informed that all the new positive cases have been shifted to COVID Hospital.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/jQQ3QeZ5F2 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 25, 2020

Related

comments