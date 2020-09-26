Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar reported 319 new COVID19 positive cases Today

Bhubanneswar: 319 new COVID19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar city among which Quarantine Cases-62 (Linked with earlier positive cases), & Local Contact Cases-257; 353 more persons recover in last 24 hours  informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

 

