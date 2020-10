Bhubaneswar: 233 new COVID19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar today. Local contact cases – 182; Quarantine cases- 51 .Total positive cases rises to 27,228 in the State capital while the number of active cases stands at 2,927.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 18th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/rXBdMGW2LD — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 18, 2020

