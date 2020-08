Bhubaneswar: Another 133 COVID19 cases were reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in last 24 hours.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 10th Aug 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/MoWDeivPIn

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 10, 2020