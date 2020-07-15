Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar records highest single-day spike of 90 new COVID19 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar recorded 90 new COVID19 cases today. 63 quarantine cases and 27 local contact cases. Total cases in the capital city reached at 859. Total active cases in the city reached at 462.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/L3vLlSMW1J — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 15, 2020

