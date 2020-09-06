Odisha capital Bhubaneswar 483 new COVID19 cases Today

Bhubaneswar: 483 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar city.

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporatio.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 6th Sep 2020(till 9am).

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

