Odisha capital Bhubaneswar 126 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar 126 new positive COVID19 cases. 77 quarantine cases and 49 local contact cases. Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

