Odisha capital Bhubaneswar 126 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar 126 new positive COVID19 cases. 77 quarantine cases and 49 local contact cases. Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 1st Aug 2020(till 9am).

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 1, 2020