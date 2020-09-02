Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 541 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

7

Bhubaneswar: 541 new COVID19 positive cases detected in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. Total cases in the city stand at 11273, while active case load is at 4282

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shares details of ward-wise active & cured cases.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR