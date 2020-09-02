Odisha capital Bhubaneswar reported 541 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 541 new COVID19 positive cases detected in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. Total cases in the city stand at 11273, while active case load is at 4282

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shares details of ward-wise active & cured cases.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 2nd Sep 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Rm5xJsC5Lm

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 2, 2020