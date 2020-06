Bhubaneswar: Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, an Odisha-Cadre IAS officer currently on Central deputation, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

According to sources, Pandey got himself tested for Covid-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus. The Joint Secretaries in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have gone into home quarantine.

