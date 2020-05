Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre IAS Manoj Ahuja appointed as CBSE Chairman. Earlier, he was special director at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. Ms Arati Ahuja Promoted To Additional Secretary Rank In Central Administration. Arti Ahuja posted as additional secretary of union health & family welfare dept. She had served as Odisha health Secretary.

