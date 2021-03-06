Odisha Cabinet today approved new Mission Shakti deptartment; 16 proposals get approval of cabinet

Bhubaneswar: State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today have resolved 16 major decisions pertaining to the Depts of Energy, Krushi Bibhag, SSEPD, Excise, GA and PG, PR Dept, Revenue & Disaster management, and Steel & Mines.

The major decisions include creation of a new Dept named ‘Mission Shakti’ and construction of 10 mega rural pipe water supply schemes in Aul, Rajkanika, Chilika, Tangi, Banpur, Khordha, Jatani, Gondia, Bhubana, Golaminda, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks.

The constitution of rural pipe water scheme for 26 GPs of Sambalpur Dist and 2 GPs of Jharsuguda Dist sanctioned in the cabinet. Besides, the cabinet has sanctioned the lease of 25 acres of land for construction of one Satellite Center of AIIMS in Remuna Tahasil of Balasore Dist.