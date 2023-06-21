Odisha Cabinet passed a proposal to include Saora language in the 8″ schedule of Constitution of India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet today passed a proposal to include Saora language in the 8″ schedule of Constitution of India.

Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the proposal for Inclusion of Saora language in the 8′ schedule of Constitution.

The move will benefits to the Saora tribe of Odisha.

It will help in the preservation, promotion, propagation of the Saora language and culture. Activities such as publication, creation of content and recognition will get momentum. Similarly, it will help create an eco-system to facilitate research & Studies anchored around preservation, promotion and propagation of Saora Language.

More than five Lakh Saora speaking Indigeneous people will be benefitted with this decision.

The State Government decided for sanction of lease of land in Ramachandrapur under Rayagada Tahasil of Rayagada district in favour of the Maa Majhighariani Temple Management Trust for development of infrastructure. However, Maa Majhighariani Temple Management Trust will have to pay the nominal annual ground rent of Rs.100 per acre and annual cess at 75% of the ground rent for such lease.