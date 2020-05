Bhubanswar: Odisha Cabinet meeting tomorrow as Naveen Patnaik Govt led will complete the 1st year of his 5th term tomorrow. State Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 11.45 am & Council of Ministers’ meeting at 12.15 pm tomorrow. The CM will seek ‘report card’ from all Ministers. It should be noted that Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Govt is completing one year of 5th term in the office on May 29.

Related

comments