Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik approved the scheme to open ‘CSP Plus’ banking outlets in coordination with 6 public sector banks in 4373 unbanked Gram Panchayats of Odisha. With budgetary support of ₹500 Cr, the scheme will be implemented in a phased manner from current financial year.

Odisha Govt will provide rent free banking space for 5 years and also bear one-time expenses for fixed cost & recurring expenses for a period of 3 years. The scheme will enhance coverage of financial inclusion in the State in a big way.