Odisha Cabinet Expansion Expected Post-Diwali: Key MLAs Set to be Appointed as Ministers

The Odisha Cabinet led by Mohan Majhi is expected to be expanded after the Diwali festival, with six ministerial posts currently vacant. Discussions are underway among senior leaders of the BJP regarding potential cabinet members.

Key considerations for the expansion include prioritizing districts without representation, promoting senior leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra, and redistributing additional responsibilities among ministers, including Chief Minister Majhi.

Several BJP MLAs are vying for ministerial positions, with Jayanarayan Mishra, Babu Singh, Sanatan Bijuli, Sudhir Patjoshi, Sidhant Mohapatra, Irasis Acharya, and Amar Nayak seen as frontrunners.