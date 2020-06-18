Odisha Cabinet decides to abide by Supreme Court order on Ratha Jatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet meeting concludes; decision taken to comply with the Supreme Court directive on Rath Yatra. In Cabinet meeting it was decided to inform Shri Jagannath Temple Management Committee to implement the SC directives. Also DMs have been directed to inform temple MCs in the districts & other institutions to implement SC directives.

It should be noted that Supreme Court today stayed the annual Rath Yatra held in Puri. The three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Dinesh Maheshwari noted, “There shall be no activity associated with the rath yatra during this period. Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow it.”

An NGO had earlier moved the apex court seeking a stay on the yatra, arguing it will cause “catastrophic spread” of COVID-19 if permitted.

