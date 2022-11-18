Odisha Cabinet approves Prarambh-The Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik today approved a port policy for the holistic development of maritime ecosystem with an aim to facilitate integrated development of non-major ports and inland waterways as well as facilitate private investment and generate employment,” tweets @CMO_Odisha.

The cabinet also approved Prarambh-The Odisha State Policy for Children, 2022. It focuses on children’s right to survival, protection, physical and mental health as well as right to education, participation and other milestones for optimal development.

Besides, It approved the implementation of a master plan for the transformation of Odisha University of Technology and Research with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore.

With the transformation, OUTR will broaden its horizon and give impetus to teaching and research.