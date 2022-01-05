Odisha Cabinet approves amendments to Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1954, to settle Jagannath land-related issues

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1954 for immediate settlement of Jagannath land-related issues.

As per the official order, the state government has decided to amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act 1954 to remove certain restrictions therein and to delegate powers to officials at different levels to facilitate speedy disposal of cases relating to alienation of immovable properties/lands belonging to the temple/ Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.”