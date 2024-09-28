Odisha cabinet approves 7 key proposals, including Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana

Bhubaneswar: State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approves 7 key proposals, including Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana to boost dairy sector in the state. Assistance to strengthen OMFED, incentives for fodder farming get Cabinet nod among other proposals.

Under the new scheme, the state government will provide incentives to people to rear cows and buffaloes to enhance milk production in Odisha.

The government will spend over Rs 1,400 crore in five years under the scheme. It has also decided to strengthen the OMFED under the new scheme, added Harichandan.