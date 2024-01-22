Odisha Cabinet approved JSW Group’s Electric Vehicle projects in Naraj with a investment of ₹40,000 Cr

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Make In Odisha, the Odisha Cabinet has approved a special incentive package for JSW Group’s ElectricVehicle and component manufacturing projects in Naraj, Cuttack and Paradip. These projects, with a combined investment of ₹40,000 Cr and employment potential of over 11,000, are set to usher in a new era of industrial growth and job creation in the State.

The JSW Group’s proposed EV and Battery Manufacturing Project at Naraj will be the world’s largest single location project in the sector. The company is also planning to set-up an OEM Plant for Electric Vehicles and Components in the same facility in two phases.