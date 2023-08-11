Odisha Cabinet approved budget of ₹2687.45 Cr for four years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27 for smooth implementation of ‘Special Programme for Promotion of Odisha Millets Mission’

Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved budget of ₹2687.45 Cr for four years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27 for smooth implementation of ‘Special Programme for Promotion of Odisha Millets Mission’. The programme aims at comprehensive revival of millets in farms and plates to promote climate resilient farming & address micronutrient deficiency.

