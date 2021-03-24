Odisha cabinet approved a proposal to regularise 100 Language Teachers

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to regularise 100 Language Teachers who had been recruited on contractual basis since 2008 to impart teaching to the tribal children from Class I to III in their respective mother tongue.

These teachers working under the SC, ST Development Department had been demanding to regularise their service.

Keeping in view the justification and public interest and to promote educational development of tribal people, the Cabinet approved the proposal as a onetime measure to regularise the services.