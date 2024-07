Following the Union budget, attention now shifts to the Odisha Assembly where Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is set to present his first full-fledged budget on Thursday. As CM Majhi, who also heads the finance department, unveils the budget, the public is eager to see the new schemes and departmental allocations. Experts suggest the budget may exceed the previous estimate of Rs 2.55 lakh crore from the vote on account presented by Naveen Patnaik’s BJD government.