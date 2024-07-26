Odisha Budget 2024: Highlights of Annual Budget for 2024-25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented Annual Budget for 2024‐25 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs.2,65,000 crore.

The comparative position of the outlays for, RE 2023-24 and BE 2024‐25 are as follows:

(Rs. in crore)

Sl. No Item 2023-24 RE 2024-25 BE 1. Administrative Expenditure 94,000 97,725 2. Programme Expenditure 1,25,000 1,55,000 3. Disaster Risk Management Fund 3,700 3,900 4. Transfers from the State 7,300 8,375 Total 2,30,000 2,65,000

1. Qualitative Aspects of the Budget

The outlay of Rs.1,55,000 crore for Programme Expenditure. This is a 24% increase over previous year. Programme expenditure constitute more than 58% of the total budget

The capital outlay in 2024-25 is Rs.58,195 crore, which is 6.3 per cent of The proportion of Capital expenditure in Odisha to total budget is the highest among all major States in the country.

The allocation of 33,919 crore for Agriculture and Allied sector, an increase of 36% over previous year.

Revenue Surplus is projected at 2.96% of GSDP; Fiscal Deficit is projected at 3.5 % of GSDP. Year-end debt stock is projected to remain at 13.56% of Thus, the Annual Budget, 2024-25 is fully FRBM compliant.

2. New Initiatives in Budget 2024-25

Rs 500 crore has been allocated towards a corpus fund for SJTA for the promotion and propagation of Jagannatha Culture.

Rs 50 crore for peripheral development of Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon.

Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for Subhadra Jojana for women’s empowerment, financial independence and entrepreneurship development.

Rs 5,000 crore for Samrudha Krushaka Yojana for purchase of paddy @Rs.3,100 per quintal.

200 crore allocated towards corpus fund for Odia Asmita for the promotion and propagation of Odia Asmita.

Rs 156 crore provided for ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana’ for addressing dropouts among tribal students.

Rs 50 crore allocated for Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya for enhancing quality of education at the Primary School level.

Rs 50 crore provided under Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in Industrial Townships (SCDF) for construction of workers’ hostel at industrial township.

Rs 100 crore allocated under State support for Roof Top Solar Projects (PM Surya Ghar).

Rs 18 crore allocated for construction of Dharmasala -cum- Guest House for the attendants’ cancer patients.

Rs 200 crore allocated for Corpus fund for Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

Rs 25 crore for establishment of Pediatric Cancer Facilities.

Rs 10 crore provided towards Solar based Street Light at Gram Panchayat level.

Rs 50 crore allocated for Mahanadi River front Development Project to develop the areas alongside the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur and Cuttack into a World Class River Front Project

Rs 1 crore for Heritage School development scheme for upkeep of 45 schools more than 100 years old.

Rs 1.5 crore towards Odisha Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission for promoting organic farming.

500 crore allocated for implementation of CSS Ayusman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)

Rs 92 crore for implementation of CSS Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)

Rs 25 crore for implementation of CSS implement the Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM SHRI)

3. Sectoral Highlights

A. Agriculture & Allied Sector Activities

Outlay of 33,919 crore under the Agriculture Budget, 2024-25, which is 36% more than last year’s allocation.

Rs 5,000 crore for Samrudha Krushaka Yojana.

Rs 1,935 crore for CM-KISAN

Rs 649 crore for Shree Anna Abhiyan

Rs 547 crore for Crop Diversification Programme.

Rs 326 crore for Development of Potato, vegetables & Spices

Rs 310 crore for Popularisation of Agricultural implements, equipment & diesel pumpsets.

Rs 100 crore for Promotion of Agri-entrepreneurship for Women SHG.

Rs 152 crore as grants to OUAT for agricultural research, education, and infrastructure.

Rs 191 crore for World Bank assisted REWARD project,

Rs 52 crore for Support to Farmer Producers Organisation

Rs 189 crore for National food security Mission

Rs 98 crore for National Horticulture Mission

Rs 155 crore for Rastriya Krushi Vikas Yojana,

Rs 327 crore for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana

Rs 600 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for crop insurance for farmers

Rs 830 crore for Interest subvention on crop loan

Rs 165 crore for Corpus Fund for Odihsa State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd.

344 crore for Odisha Matsya Mission.

Rs 189 crore Prani Sampad Samrudhhi Yojana (PSSY)

Rs 220 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Rs 102 crore for Dughdha Banya Mission.

Rs 65 crore for Ksheer Dhara Mission.

Rs 38 crore for Govansha Surakhya Yojana .

Rs 37 crore for GOMATA (Goal for Management and Treatment of Animals).

Rs 55 crore for National Livestock Health and Diseases Control Programme.

B. Irrigation, Flood Control & Water Use Efficiency

Total outlay of 14,111 crore for irrigation sector.

814 crore for construction of In-stream Storage Structures to fulfil the long-felt needs of the irrigation.

1125 crore for the 2 nd phase of Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation scheme.

phase of Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation scheme. 194 crore to revive defunct Community Lift Irrigation Projects.

400 crore under Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiari Yojana (MATY).

1,036 crore for strengthening of flood control embankments and drainage improvement works in vulnerable areas.

1,872 crore for Water Storage & Irrigation Development Project (WSIDP)

325 crore for lining of canals under Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation Programme (CLSRP)

240 crore for modernization of irrigation projects under Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unayana Yojana.

C. Health Sector: Caring for the life

 Total allocation Rs.21,200 crore for public health care which is about 8 percent of the State Budget.

 Rs.5450 crore is provided for Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, which includes Rs.3056 crore towards Establishment and other cost Rs.1033 crore for NIRAMAYA (free medicine) Rs.236 crore for NIDAN, Rs.122 crore for SAMMPurNA(IMR/MMR reduction), Rs.191 crore for Swasthya Sahaya, Rs.211 crore for Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Plan and Rs.350 crore for Ambulance Service(EMAS).



1314 crore is provided for Ama Hospital.

2462 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission, which includes 1281 crore for Infrastructure Development of Health Institutes and 1000 crore for Redevelopment Programme of SCB MCH.

884 crore is provided for NIRMAL

364 crore is for Bio-Medical Waste Management

50 crore for KHUSHI.

530 crore is provided for Upgradation of Medical College, Cuttack

50 crore for Odisha University of Health Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

2,095 crore earmarked for CSS – National Health Mission.

338 crore for PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Care Infrastructure Mission (PM-BHIM) schemes

500 crore for Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

D. Education Sector: Enriching the life

Allocation of Rs.35,536 crore for the Education Sector.

Rs.26,391 crore for the School and Mass Education Department.

Rs.50 crore Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya.

Rs.409 crore under the Gangadhar Meher Sikshya Manakbrudhi Yojana.

Rs.332 crore under Panchasakha Sikhya Setu.

Rs.139 crore is provided for Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar

Rs.108 crore is provided for Mukhyamantri Chhatrachhatri Paridhan Yojana.

Rs.935 crore for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

Rs.997 crore for PM POSHAN

Rs.258 crore towards State Support to PM POSHAN.

Rs.3,791 crore for Samagra Sikshya,

Rs.475 crore towards State Support to Samagra Sikshya

Rs.714 crore for Strengthening Teaching – Learning and Results for States (STARS)

Rs.25 crore for PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI)

Rs.1170 crore is provided for Pre-matric and Post-matric scholarship of ST,SC, OBC, SEBC students

Rs.3,478 crore for Higher Education Department.

Rs.280 crore for Infrastructure Development of Universities and Colleges under Higher Education Department

Rs.54 crore under Godavarish Vidyarthi Protsahana Yojana for Distribution of Laptops to Meritorious Students.

Rs.10 crore for Ama College Ama Gaurav.

Rs.50 crore for Odia University at Satyabadi

Rs.36 crore for Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan.

Rs.155 crore for Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (USHA)

Rs.1583 crore for Skill Development and Technical Education.

Rs.200 crore provided under Odisha Skill Development Project Assisted by ADB

Rs.31 crore provided for CM- Aspire.

Rs.262 crore is provided for Infrastructure Development of Engineering Schools, colleges, ITIs, Polytechnics, and Technological Universities under SD & TE Department.

Rs.100 crore is provided for Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar

Rs.122 crore is provided for VSSUT, Burla.

E. Sports & Youth Services

Rs.1,315 crore for the sports sector in 2024-25.

Rs.952 crore is provided for the Development & Management of Sports and other Sports Infrastructure

Rs.100 crore is provided for Yuva Shakti,

Rs.60 crore is provided for Training & Coaching

Rs.60 crore is provided for financial assistance to outstanding sports persons

Rs.65 crore is provided for organizing Sports Competition.

F. Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti

Total Rs.17,942 crore has been allocated for undertaking various women and child centric policy and welfare measures.

Rs.10,000 crore is provided under Subhadra Jojana for women empowerment, financial independence and entrepreneurship development.

Rs.554 crore is provided under Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana

Rs.83 crore for Jashoda

Rs.429 crore is provided under MAMATA scheme for Conditional cash transfer for Pregnant women.

Rs.1,366 crore is provided towards State Support for implementation of ICDS in the State.

Rs.963 crore is provided for Supplementary nutrition programme,

Rs.769 crore for Aanganwadi Services

Rs.295 crore for POSHAN Abhiyaan

Rs.1,179 crore under the overarching Mission Shakti programme during.

Rs.1162 crore is provided under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)

G. Social security & empowerment of persons with disability

A sum of Rs.7,710 crore is allocated for social security measures.

Rs.4,487 crore for Madhubabu Pension Yojana for beneficiaries under Social Security Pension Schemes.

Rs.30 crore for Bhima Bhoi Bhinna Khyama Samarthya Abhijan.

Rs.33 crore for Rehabilitation of physically and mentally challenged socially disadvantaged persons.

Rs.56 crore for Home for Aged,

Rs.22 crore for Advanced Rehabilitation Center (ARC).

Rs.43 crore for the State Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SIEP).

Rs.2493 crore is provisioned under National Social Assistance Programme.

H. Development of SCs, STs, OBCs & Minorities

The Proramme Budget for the 2024-25 includes TASP component of Rs.36,652 crore and SCSP component of Rs.26,647 crore, totalling to Rs.63,299 crore for identified Schemes in the Programme Budget.

Rs.200 crore is provided for Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission,

Rs.156 crore is provided for Madho Singh Haath Kharch

Rs.65 crore is provided for Procurement of Minor Forest Produce in the State under MSP (LABHA)

Rs.266 crore is provided for Pradhan Mantri Adarsha Gram Yojana (PM- AJAY).

Rs.120 crore for Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Grama Yojana (PMAAGY)

Rs.100 crore is provided for PM JANMAN.

I. Urban Development

Allocation of Rs.9603 crore to transform Urban Odisha.

Rs.357 crore for Urban Water Supply-BASUDHA

Rs.100 crore for Revolving Fund of Jaga Mission

Rs.918 crore for New City Development

Rs.380 crore for Urban Sanitation Scheme,

Rs.214 crore for Urban Sewarage Scheme,

Rs.200 crore for Storm Water Drainage & Dev. of Water Bodies,

Rs.200 crore for Urban Road Transport (CRUT)

Rs.50 crore for Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

Rs.606 crore for Improvement of Urban Governance

Rs.100 crore for Rural Urban Transition.

J. Housing

Rs.6090 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin.

Rs. 692 crore under under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban.

Rs.105 crore under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana including Interest subvention.

K. Drinking Water & Sanitation (Rural)

Investment of more than Rs.8,000 crore during the year 2024-25 for piped drinking water.

Rs.2,000 crore under BASUDHA scheme,

Rs.6,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

Rs.273 crore for operation and maintenance of the water supply system.

Provision of Rs.600 crore under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin).

L. Wage employment, livelihood, and basic services

Rs.3,651 crore for material component of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Scheme.

Rs.500 crore as State Support to MGNREGS to arrest distress migration.

Rs.190 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)-DDUGKY

Rs.1000 crore Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha

M. Roads, Railways & Transport

Investment of Rs.15,865 crore under Roads, Bridges, Airports and Railways.

Rs.600 crore for development of Railway projects

Rs.372 crore for Civil Aviation.

Rs.150 crore has been proposed for Implementation of Subsidy under Electric Vehicle Policy.

Rs.839 crore for Construction of Bus Stand

Rs.32 crore for Operation and Management of block level Bus stand

Rs.1085 crore Gramanchal Paribahan,

Rs.1990 crore for bridge projects under Setu Bandhan Yojana

Rs.45 crore for GIA to Odisha Road Safety Society

Rs.10 crore for Solatium fund for hit & run case.

Rs.21 crore for Odisha Transport Drivers and Workers Welfare Scheme.

Rs.1,976 crore for rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Rs. 6180 crore for Road Development Programme & Rs. 15 crore for State Highway Development Project

Rs.1000 crore for Odisha Metro Rail Transport.

Rs.410 crore for State Road Fund & Rs.40 crore for road reconstruction plan in LWE affected areas.

Rs.2,319 crore for construction of Rural roads under RD Department

N. Energy

Allocation of Rs.3,300 crore for Energy sector for quality and reliable power supply.

Rs.1,436 crore for Mukhya Mantri Shakti Bikash Yojana.

Rs.613 crore for Odisha Akshaya Shakti Bikash Yojana

Rs.74 crore for Mukhya Mantri Shakti Sanrakshana Abhijaan

Rs.56 crore for Dindayal Upadhyay Gramin Bidyutikarn Yojana

Rs.303 crore for Share Capital Investment in OPGC

Rs.700 crore for Working Capital Loan to GRIDCO.

O. Future growth engines (Industries & MSMEs)

Outlay of Rs.1555 crore for Industries and MSME sector.

Rs.122 crore for Grants to IPICOL,

Rs.200 crore for the Land Bank scheme

Rs.60 crore for Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IIDF).

Rs.50 crore under Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in Industrial Townships (SCDF).

Rs.24 crore financial assistance for development of Industrial Clusters

Rs.10 crore financial assistance for development of Mega Food Parks.

Rs.10 crore for Financial Assistance for Setting up of Mega Aluminum Park at Angul.

Rs.80 crore for Promotion of MSMEs

Rs.58 crore for MSME Development Programme

Rs.70 crore for Subsidies for Small Scale Industries.

Rs.43 crore for Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme,

Rs.12 crore for Odisha Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Rs.80 crore for Chief Ministers Scheme for Reimbursement of Interest to MSMEs (CM-SRIM).

Rs.40 crore for PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises PM- FME.

P. Forest, Environment & Climate Change

Rs.1,168 crore to be spent under CAMPA for afforestation and wildlife activities.

Rs.100 crore for Mukhyamantri Kendu Patra Tolali Yojana

Rs.35 crore for increasing Green Cover in the State

Rs.62 crore is for JICA assisted Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project Phase-II.

Rs.50 crore for Development and Beutification of Nandankanan Zoo.

Rs.42 crore is proposed for Green Mahanadi Mission.

Rs.20 crore under development and promotion of Ecotourism

Rs.21 crore for Management & Development of Elephant Corridor

Rs.60 crore is proposed for Wildlife Protection & Conservation Measures.

Q. Tourism Development

Rs.800 crore has been proposed under the Programme Expenditure for overall development of Tourism sector.

Rs.445 crore for Development and Management of Tourist Accommodation.

Rs.279 crore for Tourist Information and Publicity

Rs.20 crore for Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana.

R. Planning & Convergence

Allocation of Rs.2,018 crore for Planning & Convergence Department.

Rs.500 crore towards Grants to Western Odisha Development Council (WODC),

Rs.441 crore towards MLALAD Fund

Rs.250 crore for KBK Bikash Yojana.

Rs.50 crore under the Scheme SETU

Rs.29 crore for Kandhamal ‘o’ Gajapati Bikash Yojana.

S. Disaster Management

Rs.3,900 crore for Disaster Management including Rs.2,476 crore under State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) and Rs.1,424 crore under National Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (NDRMF).

T. Internal Security and Administration of Justice

Rs.8,994 crore during 2024-25 for delivery of justice, maintenance of internal security, prevention & control of crimes and fire services etc.

Rs.118 crore for Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

Rs.56 crore for Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including exclusive POCSO Courts.

Rs.17 crore for the Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) project and Rs.30 crore has been proposed for Victim Compensation Fund.

U. Odia Language, Culture and Heritage

Rs.420 crore is provided for the promotion of Odia Language, Culture, and Heritage.

Rs.200 crore for Corpus fund for Odia Asmita,

Rs.72 crore for Mukhyamantri Kalakara Sahayata Yojana,

Rs. 25 crore for organisation of Cultural Function & District/ State level Book Exhibition.

Rs. 15 crore for Conservation and protection of monuments

Rs. 10 crore for State Museum.

4. Department-wise allocation

(Rs. in crore)

D. No Department Name Admn. Exp. Prog. Exp. Disaster RMF Transfers Total 1 Home 7256 1738 8994 2 General Administration & PG (GA) 485 246 732 3 Revenue and Disaster Management (Revenue) 1296 472 1769 4 Law 995 595 1590 5 Finance 52977 6335 59312 6 Commerce 92 110 203 7 Works 2300 8450 10750 8 Odisha Legislative Assembly 86 0 86 9 Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare 95 1213 1308 10 School and Mass Education 14699 11692 26391 11 ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare 1192 4557 5750 12 Health and Family Welfare 5153 15684 20837 13 Housing and Urban Development 652 6320 2631 9603 14 Labour & Employees State Insurance 197 121 318 15 Sports and Youth Services 105 1210 1315 16 Planning and Convergence 57 1961 2018 17 Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water 719 20004 5744 26466 18 PG&PA 3 0 3 19 Industries 8 800 808 20 Water Resources 1772 11500 13272 21 Transport 100 3642 3742 22 Forest, Environment & Climate Change 676 742 1418 23 Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment 1048 11881 12929 24 Steel and Mines 92 365 456 25 Information and Public Relations 70 86 156 26 Excise 161 80 241