Bhubaneswar: Odisha BSE Matric examination results to be announced in June last week, informs State School and Mass Education Minister.

Reportedly, the evaluation process of the answer sheets has been completed. Hence, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has begun the process of publishing the results. The matric examination 2022 was held between April 29 and May 7. More than 5.85 lakh students wrote the annual exam this year.