Odisha Boy Ishan Tops International General Knowledge Olympiad

Bhubaneswar: Odia boy Ishan Debata has done the state proud yet again. Ishan has topped the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO). Organised by Science Olympiad Foundation of India every year for school children, IGKO is conducted across 40 countries in various geographies across the world. As part of the felicitations, Ishan will be awarded the covetous International Gold Medal for General Knowledge, Citations, Certificate of Merit and a cash award.

Out of 40 questions which traversed diverse areas like Science, Sports, History, Geography, Economy, Technology, Current National and International affairs, Ishan managed to obtain a perfect 40 out of 40. “One must make a thorough revision after completion and invest quality time in the highly crucial ‘Achiever’s Section’. Because this section always proves to be determining and decisive,” suggests Ishan. Ishan credits his success to his keen interest in world affairs and curiosity to explore more about nature, space and his childlike interest in the past of mankind. He says solid preparation and final revision before the exam, with a keen eye for details, can come handy in a high-stake international competition like IGKO.

Son of Delhi-based media entrepreneur Manash Debata and Swagatika Mishra, Ishan is a student of class 4 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sec-8, R.K. Puram, New Delhi. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the blessings of my parents and all my teachers and Principal Ma’am. Our HM Sir Mr. Subhash Chandra Tripathi and class teacher Mrs. Manju Rani have been very inspiring and motivating,” says Ishan crediting his teachers for the success. An elated Ishan rates this achievement as ‘ very special ‘ for him. However, Gold rush is not new to this wonder kid. Earlier, he had won another International Gold Medal in Math Olympiad and a silver in Science Olympiad in standard 2.

Last year, he was the only boy from Delhi zone to have successfully contested in all five categories of Olympiads i.e., Math, Science, English, Cyber and General Knowledge as well as National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE). Ishan loves to visit nearby parks to watch and feed small animals and birds. He takes avid interest in solving brain teasers, math puzzles, and playing chess in free time. Flying objects, especially toy drones, are of special interest to him.