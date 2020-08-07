Odisha: Boudh District reports 34 new Covid-19 positive cases, Total tally 196

Boudh: Boudh District reports 34 new Covid-19 positive cases, Total tally in the district reached at 196.
It should be noted that Odisha reports Highest single-day spike of 1833 new Covid-19 positive cases. 1118 from quarantine centres & 715 local contacts. Tally breaches 42,000-mark and stands at 42550.
Khurda records the highest number of Covid19 cases in Odisha by surpassing Ganjam. New coronavirus cases in Khurda stand at 298 while there are 279 positives in Ganjam district. Rayagada reports steep spike of 152 cases today .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 69
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 34
7. Cuttack: 124
8. Dhenkanal: 43
9. Gajapati: 35
10. Ganjam: 279
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 30
14. Kalahandi: 84
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 34
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 298
19. Koraput: 47
20. Malkangiri: 36
21. Mayurbhanj: 34
22. Nawarangpur: 11
23. Nayagarh: 61
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 67
26. Rayagada: 152
27. Sambalpur: 39
28. Sonepur: 33
29. Sundargarh: 110
New Recoveries: 1150
Cumulative Tested: 616646
Positive: 42550
Recovered: 26887
Active Cases: 15370