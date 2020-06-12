Odisha: Boudh District reports 3 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total count rises to 38

Boudh: Boudh District reports 3 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total count rises to 38.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total count rises to 3498. 107 cases reported from quarantine centres while 5 are local contacts. 21 personnel of NDRF, ODRAF & Odisha Fire Services are among the new 112 Covid19 cases detected in the State in last 24 hours. So far, a total of 136 disaster management personnel who were on Amphan duty in Kolkata have been tested positive for the disease.

District-wise details of cases

Jharsuguda: 2

Malangiri: 3

Keonjhar: 5

Jajpur: 3

Khordha: 8

Angul: 6

Deogarh: 2

Cuttack: 3

Ganjam: 6

Sundargarh: 4

Puri: 15

Boudh: 3

Gajapati: 5

Sambalpur: 5

Bolangir: 5

Mayurbhanj: 7

Balasore: 5

Nayagarh: 4

NDRF/ ODRAF/ Fire service: 21

