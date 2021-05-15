Odisha: Boudh District reports 246 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Boudh: Boudh District reports 246 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 11,805 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Khordha highest at 1,414 followed by Sundargarh with 1209 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th May

New Positives Cases: 11805

In quarantine: 6611

Local contacts: 5194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 668

2. Balasore: 303

3. Bargarh: 421

4. Bhadrak: 300

5. Balangir: 358

6. Boudh: 246

7. Cuttack: 1197

8. Deogarh: 109

9. Dhenkanal: 280

10. Gajapati: 115

11. Ganjam: 331

12. Jagatsinghpur: 274

13. Jajpur: 392

14. Jharsuguda: 327

15. Kalahandi: 377

16. Kandhamal: 83

17. Kendrapada: 147

18. Keonjhar: 188

19. Khurda: 1414

20. Koraput: 196

21. Malkangiri: 94

22. Mayurbhanj: 374

23. Nawarangpur: 239

24. Nayagarh: 280

25. Nuapada: 307

26. Puri: 388

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 553

29. Sonepur: 214

30. Sundargarh: 1209

31. State Pool: 284

New recoveries: 9329

Cumulative tested: 10825914

Positive: 600492

Recovered: 491674

Active cases: 106471