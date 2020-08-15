Odisha: Boudh District reports 115 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally 372

Boudh: Boudh District reports 115 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 372.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 2496 New Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, total tally 57126. 1591 from quarantine centres & 905 are locals contacts. 9 die of the deadly virus in last 24 hrs, Total deaths tally 333.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 165
3. Bargarh: 36
4. Bhadrak: 102
5. Balangir: 92
6. Boudh: 115
7. Cuttack: 128
8. Dhenkanal: 69
9. Gajapati: 68
10. Ganjam: 327
11. Jagatsinghpur: 14
12. Jajpur: 11
13. Jharsuguda: 19
14. Kalahandi: 42
15. Kandhamal: 98
16. Kendrapada: 13
17. Keonjhar: 51
18. Khurda: 378
19. Koraput: 133
20. Malkangiri: 73
21. Mayurbhanj: 23
22. Nawarangpur: 11
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 16
25. Puri: 93
26. Rayagada: 146
27. Sambalpur: 81
28. Sonepur: 20
29. Sundargarh: 156
New Recoveries: 1305
Cumulative Tested: 855713
Positive: 57126
Recovered: 39205
Active Cases: 17535