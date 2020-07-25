Odisha: Boudh administration announced closure of all offices for an indefinite period

Boudh: In its fight against Covid-19, the Boudh administration on Friday announced closure of all offices for an indefinite period. All Government offices except health institutions and police stations shall remain shut down from 2 pm on July 24 till further orders,” said an order issued by the Boudh Collector.

The Collector directed all the employees to stay at the headquarters and keep their mobile phones on for communication if any urgency arises.

The move came after 41 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. Since most of Government employees were found positive in past few days, the authorities announced the shutdown of all the offices.

