Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine- die

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine- die today. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the third adjournment at 1.30 PM, Speaker Om Birla made valedictory remarks and informed about the functioning of the House during the monsoon session. He said, the House functioned over 44 hours during the session. He said, the House discussed no-confidence motion for nearly 20 hours and also passed 22 bills including the Digital Data Protection Bill.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments. Congress members created an uproar over the suspension of its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House yesterday. When the House met for the day, Congress members tried to raise the issue which was disallowed by Speaker Om Birla. They created a noisy scene. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 Noon. Mr. Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha yesterday for his unruly conduct and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, members from opposition parties including Congress, DMK and TMC trooped into the well, raising slogans over the Manipur issue. Amid din, Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 were introduced and later passed without discussion. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were also introduced in the House. Opposition parties staged a walkout over the suspension of Mr. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after second adjournment at 2 PM, the House suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha for gross violation of rules and contemptuous conduct, till the pending report of Privileges Committee. The House also extended the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till the recommendations of the Privileges Committee. The Upper House returned the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 to the Lok Sabha. Later, in his valedictory address, Chairman Jagdeep Dankhar expressed his concern over disruption in the House saying the Upper House lost 44 hours & 58 minutes due to disruptions.

In the pre-lunch session, the Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments. When the House reassembled at 12 noon after first adjournment, the House gave farewell to retiring members. After that opposition members started sloganeering over the Manipur violence issue. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House over it. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left and others were in well. Amid din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. Later, he adjourned the House till 2 PM. Earlier when the House met this morning, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of suspension of Mr. Chowdhury saying that he is the member of several Parliamentary Committees. He said, suspension will deprive him from discharging his duties as the member of Committees. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan objected to it saying the Congress leader is the member of Lok Sabha and the matter of other House should not be raised here. The House gave farewell to nine retiring members. The Leader of Opposition Mr. Kharge and the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal highlighted their contribution. Meanwhile, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena raised the issue of law and order situation in Rajasthan to which opposition members objected and started sloganeering. This led to adjournment of the House till 12 Noon.