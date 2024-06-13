New Delhi: Odisha-born PK Mishra to continue as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incumbent Principal secretary PK Mishra (retd IAS) & NSA Ajit Doval (retd IPS), who formed the backbone of his core policy team along with an equally competent communications team, to continue.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves the appointment of Dr. P.K. Mishra, lAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier. 2. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence.