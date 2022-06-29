OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha :BMC Commissioner Vija Kulange visited wealth centres(MCCs/MRFs) at Mahisakhala, Laxmisagar, Badagarh, and Basuaghai and took stock of the waste processing at the centres

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big development, The newly appointed BMC Commissioner Vija Kulange alongwith a team of officals visited wealth centres(MCCs/MRFs) at Mahisakhala, Laxmisagar, Badagarh, and Basuaghai and took stock of the waste processing at the centres, here on Wednesday.

Odisha Diary bureau
