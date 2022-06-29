Bhubaneswar : In a big development, The newly appointed BMC Commissioner Vija Kulange alongwith a team of officals visited wealth centres(MCCs/MRFs) at Mahisakhala, Laxmisagar, Badagarh, and Basuaghai and took stock of the waste processing at the centres, here on Wednesday.
Odisha :BMC Commissioner Vija Kulange visited wealth centres(MCCs/MRFs) at Mahisakhala, Laxmisagar, Badagarh, and Basuaghai and took stock of the waste processing at the centres
Prev Post
Odisha : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city today