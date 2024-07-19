Bhubaneswar: The Odisha BJP will hold its first executive committee meeting in Puri from July 19 after forming its government in the state and the saffron camp’s national president J P Nadda will attend the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to attend the two-day meeting but he would not be able to join the programme due to health issues, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters.

Fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto is the top-most priority of the party.