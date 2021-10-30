Odisha: BJP sponsored Bandha passed off peacefully in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The dawn to dusk Bandha called by Jagatsinghpur BJP unit reiterating its demand for a CBI probe into the Mamita Meher murder case and dismissal of minister Divya Shankar Mishra from state Cabinet passed off peacefully across the district on Saturday. The major impact of the Bandha was noticed in district headquarters and a few semi-urban areas where normal life was disrupted. In Jagatsinghpur town BJD workers led by Party district president Satya Brata Mohapatra participated the 12 hours stir, shops, business establishments remained closed, vehicular traffic, bus services also remained off roads, government offices, schools, banks were opened but sans thin attendance. BJP supporters thronged to the streets held a bike rally shout slogans against state government, they blamed chief minister Naveen Patnaik is acting indifferently and misleading people on the Mamita murder case and shielding Minister Divya Shankar Mishra. [Ends]

