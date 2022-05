Bhubaneswar: BJP names former MLA of Brajrajnagar Radharani Panda as party’s candidate for the Assembly seat.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent BJD MLA, Kisore Kumar Mohanty, in December last year.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is on May 11 while scrutiny will be conducted on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17.

Counting of votes has been scheduled on June 3.