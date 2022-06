Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Radharani Panda had secured 65,518 votes in Brajarajnagar in 2019 and finished second. In 2022 bypoll, she got only 20,784 votes (only 15.13%), secured third position & lost deposit.

It should be noted that BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty wins Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll with a margin of 65,999 votes. While Alaka gets 93,790 votes, Congress candidate Kishore Patel manages to get 27,791 votes.