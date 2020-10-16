Odisha: BJD’s Bijaya Shankar and two independents filed paper for Tirtol by-poll

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: On the last date filing of nominations for Tirtol by election, BJD’s nominee Bijaya Shankar Das and two independents Sachitra Mallick and Smt Golap Manjari Bhoi filed nominations at the office of returning officer cum ADM, Jagatsinghpur on Friday. A total 9 candidates filed papers for the upcoming Tirtol by poll at the end of nomination, district election official sources revealed.

Promoting dynastic politics BJD has issued ticket to late MLA and party veteran Bishnu Das son Bijaya Shankar Das to contest the November 03 assembly by-poll in Tirtol reserve constituency.

The party was taken this step cautiously to avoid revolt within the party which otherwise could play spoilsport and affect its prospects in this crucial election. There were about three prominent aspirants seeking for ticket, conspicuous claimant was seating MP Dr Rajashree Mallick who was lobbying party ticket for her husband.

Dr Mallick earlier had been representing Tirtol assembly seat in the year 2014-19, after party refused giving ticket to her kin, she and her supporters had maintained silence last few days, later senior party leaders persuaded her, interestingly Dr Mallick was seen accompanying candidate Bijaya Shankar during filing of nomination in ADM, office here along with MLA and Party district president Prasanta Muduli.

Party observers Sanjayadas Burma and Debasis Samantray, cine star and MP Munna Khan, state water resource and I&PR minister Raghunandan Das and few BJD leaders from poll bound Tirtol constituency were accompanied the nomination procession.

Speaking to reporters Dr Mallick described Bijaya Shankar is like her son, she will strived hard for victory of Bijaya Shankar, party president and MLA Muduli revealed that the BJD is well ahead in poll process against their rivals BJP ,Congress and others also expressed hope party will win the seat above 50,000 votes. BJP turncoat Ramakanta Bhoi who joined BJD recently, decried saffron party and informed he was happy linking BJD.

Related

comments