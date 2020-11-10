Odisha: BJD retains Tirtol assembly seat, Party candidate Bijaya Shankar holds an easy win in by poll

Report by Kanhu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: BJD once again showed supremacy in Tirtol reserve assembly seat, after counting of votes for the Tirtol by poll held on Tuesday, party candidate Bijaya Shankar Das defeated his rival BJP candidate Rajkishor Behera by huge margin of 41,703 votes,

As official declaration of BJD candidate victory yet to be announced as final counting process underway, till filing of report after 29 round counting of votes completed BJD candidate scored 88,310 votes, BJP 46,607 votes and Congress 28,778 votes, CPI 1096 votes and others 5 independent contenders were in by election fray satisfied gaining votes in three digit figures .

The by poll results showed that BJD holds reign in Tirtol assembly constituency repeatedly, after Tirtol constituency had formed after delamination in the year 2009.

In last 2019 elections BJD heavyweight late Bishnu Das had contested in Tirtol reserved assembly seat polled 93,967 votes against his BJP rival Ramakanta Bhoi and won the seat by margin of 40, 386 votes, congress contestant late Laxman Mallick’s kin Deviprasad Mallick performed miserably got only 23,809 votes which had registered only 13.73 percent out of total polling.

After sad demise of MLA Bishnu Das four months ago by poll for the Tirtol constituency had necessitated and election had held on November 03.

BJD had fielded late Das’s son Bijaya Shankar Das, initially BJD had received hitches following Bijaya Shankar candidature later party’s state higher-ups sorted out the hiccups and it had seen party leaders were working hard and trying level best to retain the seat, a dozen of state minister, MLAs, MPs, star campaigners had jumped to election campaigning for wooing voters as well as chief minister and BJD head Naveen Patnaik held virtual campaigning for the party candidate, that too yielded good results in election, report said.

On turn although BJP secured second position but performed miserable in Tirtol by poll unable to maintained votes secured in last 2019 elections however congress improved a little.

BJD winning candidate Bijaya Shankar Das described his victory devotes to chief minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik and his late father Bishnu Das popularity and good works in Jagatsinghpur district as well as party seniors and workers whole-heartedly support including voters of Tirtol assembly constituency. [Ends]

