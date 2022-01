Bhubaneswar: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The MP shared the information on his twitter handel.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Requesting all who came in physical contact with me in the last few days to undergo testing please. Despite being fully vaccinated, I got it now and had it once in 2020. This shows we must keep our guard up. Stay safe, mask up, stay alert!,” tweeted Sasmit Patra.