Odisha: BJD MLA Bishnu Charan Das passes away

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader,Former minister and Tiltol MLA Bishnu Charan Das passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief.

He was ailing for the past few days & admitted in hospital after he suffered from brain stroke. The six times elected MLA from various constituencies of Jagatsinghpur was suffering from many other ailments. Earlier due to his sickness he was admitted in a hospital during the last election.

He was elected as Rajya Sabha Member in 2016. He resigned from Rajya Sabha after being appointed as deputy chairman of #Odisha State Planning Board.

