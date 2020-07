Odisha: BJD appoints 15 senior general secretaries with specific responsibilities

Bhubaneswar: BJD appoints 15 senior general secretaries with specific responsibilities.

1. Dr. Nrushinga Charana Sahu – In charge of Regional Development

2. Shri Ashok Chandra Panda – In charge of Social Welfare

3. Shri Kaliksh Narayan Singhdeo – In charge of Social Welfare

4. Shri Ptitiranjan Gharai – In charge of Social Welfare

5. Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo- In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource

6. Shri Rohit Pujari – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource

7. Sh, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource

8. Rabi Narayan Nanda – In charge of Environment

9. Rajendra Prasad Dholkia – In charge of Environment

10. Pratap jena – In charge of Shashkta Odisha

11. Naba Kishore Dash- In charge of Shashkta Odisha

12. Shri Ramesh Chandra Majhi – In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs 13. Sarojini Hembrum – In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs

14. Shashi Bhushan Behera- In charge of Women Empowerment and Schedule Caste Welare

15. Sumitra Jena- In charge of Women Empowerment

