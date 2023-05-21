Odisha: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak & Sudam Marndi to be inducted in the Naveen Patnaik’s new cabinet on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Bikram Arukha, Sarada Nayak & Sudam Marndi to be inducted in the Naveen Patnaik’s new cabinet on Monday. New Ministers are scheduled to take oath tomorrow at 9.50 am at the convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan here as chief minister Naveen Patnaik will make a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet.

The Office of the chief secretary has officially issued a notification in this regard.

All the guests and dignitaries have been requested to occupy their seat at 9 am for security reason.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the venue at 9.40 am and Governor will reach 9.45 am. The Chief secretary will receive both the VIPs and escort them to the oath taking venue, officials said.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will administer the new ministers oath of office and secrecy at 9.50 am at the mega event.