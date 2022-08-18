Odisha : Biju Janta Dal appoints six senior observers for 30 districts

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, as many as six senior observers for 30 districts has been appointed today by the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) .

As per the notice, Senior leader and minister Niranjan Pujari has been appointed observer for Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh districts while Prasanna Acharya has been appointed as observer for districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. While, minister Pramila Mallick will be the observer for districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati. Senior leader and MLA Devi Prasad Mishra will be incharge of districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, Puri and Boudh while former minister Maheswar Mohanty has been appointed as observer of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar district.

Further, Senior leader Pratap Jena has been appointed as observer for districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal